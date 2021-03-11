KITCHENER -- The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating several fires at a property in Brant County.

Three separate fires broke out at a property on Muir Line North east of Woodstock around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A trailer, garage and drive shed were all heavily damaged in the fires.

Homeowner Patricia Parnell said this is the second fire to hit her property. Her home was damaged in a blaze in December 2019.

"I was working here on the property yesterday, just trying to sort through my belongings from the first fire, and then I left around 5, only to receive a call from OPP later that night that my property was on fire again," she said.

Investigators will bring in equipment to remove debris and work to determine a cause on Friday.