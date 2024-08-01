Ontario farmers say a wet July has impacted crop production

July brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of southern Ontario and local farmers say they’re feeling the effects.

Waterloo Region received 149mm of rain in July, more than 50mm above average, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“It’s certainly above normal,” said Gerald Cheng, a Climate Change Canada meteorologist.

Cheng said t was the 11th most rain in the month of July since 1970, with July of last year bringing the seventh most rainfall in that same stretch.

Paul Lapadat, a farmer with Spruce Ridge Farm in Rodney, Ont., said he feels the effects first hand.

“Way too much rain where it hurts certain crops,” Lapadat said.

Spruce Ridge Farm sell an array of crops including peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, and strawberries out of St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market. He said the wet conditions got this year off to a rocky start.

“There’s flooded areas in the field, disease pressure is another big factor,” Lapadat said.

Irene Romagnoli grows tender fruit and vegetables at Romagnoli Farms in Beamsville, Ont.

She said the rain does have positives like larger fruit size and less need to water crops.

“However, the downside is you have to control any kind of fungicides and brown rot,” Romagnoli told CTV News.

Impact on food prices

Lapadat said the heavy rain, along with added costs of production, mean higher prices for customers.

Several farmers said they try to adjust to all types of conditions to make ends meet.

“You don’t know until the end of the year,” Lapadat said. “I’m sure it’s going to affect your bottom line one way of another.”

Heading into August, forecasters say there’s no telling exactly what conditions the rest of the summer will bring.

“We are so used to these patters where thunderstorms move through the area, so either you get a lot of you get nothing,” Cheng said.

Farmers also hinted at the mild winter and an early start to the growing season, which they weren’t initially prepared for.