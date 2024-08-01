Ontario farmers say a wet July has impacted crop production
July brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of southern Ontario and local farmers say they’re feeling the effects.
Waterloo Region received 149mm of rain in July, more than 50mm above average, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
“It’s certainly above normal,” said Gerald Cheng, a Climate Change Canada meteorologist.
Cheng said t was the 11th most rain in the month of July since 1970, with July of last year bringing the seventh most rainfall in that same stretch.
Paul Lapadat, a farmer with Spruce Ridge Farm in Rodney, Ont., said he feels the effects first hand.
“Way too much rain where it hurts certain crops,” Lapadat said.
Spruce Ridge Farm sell an array of crops including peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, and strawberries out of St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market. He said the wet conditions got this year off to a rocky start.
“There’s flooded areas in the field, disease pressure is another big factor,” Lapadat said.
Irene Romagnoli grows tender fruit and vegetables at Romagnoli Farms in Beamsville, Ont.
She said the rain does have positives like larger fruit size and less need to water crops.
“However, the downside is you have to control any kind of fungicides and brown rot,” Romagnoli told CTV News.
Impact on food prices
Lapadat said the heavy rain, along with added costs of production, mean higher prices for customers.
Several farmers said they try to adjust to all types of conditions to make ends meet.
“You don’t know until the end of the year,” Lapadat said. “I’m sure it’s going to affect your bottom line one way of another.”
Heading into August, forecasters say there’s no telling exactly what conditions the rest of the summer will bring.
“We are so used to these patters where thunderstorms move through the area, so either you get a lot of you get nothing,” Cheng said.
Farmers also hinted at the mild winter and an early start to the growing season, which they weren’t initially prepared for.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be 'significant,' according to officials.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Breanna Broadfoot’s family disappointed political bickering derailed federal meeting on intimate partner violence
Barely two weeks after his 17-year-old daughter Breanna Broadfoot was killed in London by an act of intimate partner violence (IPV), Brett Broadfoot had hoped a parliamentary committee meeting would initiate steps to protect victims by keeping offenders behind bars.
-
Emergency responders searching for a child in the Thames River
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
-
Thousands of young athletes gather in London to compete in the Ontario Summer Games
A packed riser at Western’s Alumni Stadium on Thursday saw an estimated 5,000 people gathered to see 3,500 young athletes revel in their moment of glory, and to to celebrate their opening ceremonies on Thursday night.
Windsor
-
'You can’t have both': Economist believes Canada must choose between protecting the auto sector or the environment
Canadians have until midnight Thursday to submit their thoughts on whether or not Canada should impose import tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.
-
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse to compete for gold
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has another chance to go for gold after qualifying in Thursday afternoon’s 200-metre Backstroke semi-final.
-
Windsor-born OHL player Sebastien Gervais brings Memorial Cup home
Windsor-born OHLer Sebastien Gervais brought the Memorial Cup to town Thursday after winning it with the Saginaw Spirit this past season.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
-
$78M community centre in Bracebridge nears completion
The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will soon be completed after breaking ground in the spring of 2022. The Mayor of Bracebridge, Rick Maloney, said the centre has three large components.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservative leader speaks to packed house in northern Ontario
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been touring northern Ontario this week, including a rally Wednesday night in Kirkland Lake in front of a packed crowd
-
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
-
Charity that helps kids in Sudbury victimized by theft
The charity Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer was the victim of a brazen break-and-enter Wednesday night in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
-
Gatineau police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured elderly pedestrian
Gatineau police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.
Toronto
-
U-Haul truck crashes into Rexdale home, 2 people injured: police
The driver of a U-Haul truck crashed into a home in Rexdale Thursday evening and police say the structure has collapsed.
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Montreal
-
Swimming restricted at Montreal beach due to contamination
Montreal Public Health has restricted swimming at a beach in the city's east end because of contamination. In a report, the agency said that the soil at the beach in Promenade-Bellerive Park is contaminated with lead and benzene and that sewers could be contaminating the water.
-
Sherbrooke police investigating after man dies, 2nd man in critical condition
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sherbrooke as a second person is between life and death in hospital.
-
Montreal man launches class-action lawsuit against social media platforms for being too addictive
A Montreal man is launching a class-action lawsuit against the parent companies of several social media platforms, alleging they are too addictive and cause harm.
Atlantic
-
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
-
Western portion of Moncton’s Vision Lands pushing forward
The City of Moncton is looking to move forward with developing at least a portion of Vision Lands – a very large area of dense trees and unused space situated in Moncton’s north end.
-
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
-
Manitoba's police watchdog investigating death following attempted traffic stop
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman following an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near the Perimeter Highway.
-
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
Calgary
-
3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot at Fish Creek Park
Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.
-
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
-
Surge look to launch 2024 CEBL playoff run with Friday night showdown against Winnipeg's Sea Bears
The Calgary Surge wouldn’t mind if history mostly repeats, starting with a play-in win against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.
Edmonton
-
Old Royal Alberta Museum building in Glenora to be torn down: province
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
-
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Man charged in St. Albert teen murder previously had statutory release revoked twice by parole board
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a teenaged girl in St. Albert last month was put back on parole after violating statutory release conditions two years ago following his conviction in 2017 for a 2016 aggravated assault in which he stabbed a sleeping husband and pregnant wife.
Vancouver
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
-
175 in hospital with COVID-19 in BCCDC's first update since end of public health emergency
The first COVID-19 data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control since the official end of the province's public health emergency shows hospitalizations decreasing, but still near their highs for the year.
-
Pride parade, Powell Street Festival and other B.C. Day long weekend events in Metro Vancouver
Whether you're celebrating Pride, summer, Japanese culture or all of the above, there's plenty to do in Vancouver this B.C. Day long weekend. Here are some events to check out.