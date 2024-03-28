Ontario auto-insurance changes could leave some vulnerable, says expert
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
As part of its 2024 provincial budget – unveiled Tuesday – the government says it will move forward with a plan to allow drivers to opt out of some coverage. The idea is to avoid duplication with workplace health plans.
Drivers will continue to pay into mandatory auto insurance, which covers health and personal injury.
After that, it would be up to the driver to opt in or out of some other optional benefits, including damage to property, death benefits, visitor expenses, income replacement, and home maintenance benefits.
“The big ones would be loss of income,” said Mary Kelly, chair of insurance at Wilfrid Laurier University’s School of Business and Economics. “Or if you were a caregiver, there were funds for a caregiver if they were injured.”
While the hope is the changes will help drivers save money, some experts are concerned it could leave some people exposed.
“I don't think it makes sense at all,” Kelly said. “The people who are going to be the ones most likely to opt out are the people who find there's a huge financial burden in paying their insurance premiums. I would suspect that's highly correlated with people who don't have great benefits at work. So people who are doing a lot of work in the gig economy or cobbling together jobs.”
If they opt out without coverage through work, people could be in a tough spot in the event of an accident.
Insurance rates rising
The changes come as Ontario motorists are feeling the pinch of rising insurance premiums.
Guelph driver Tyson Hinschberger says his rates increased 10.75 per cent this year over last. It was a shock, given his provider agreed he’s a good driver.
“Everything was marked ten out of ten, which they described below as, you know, no incidents in the last six years, no fault accidents, no claims history,” he explained, holding a letter from his provider.
Guelph driver Tyson Hinschberger reviews a letter from his auto insurance provider detailing a rate increase. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
In 2022, an Ontario Auditor General report found the average premium increased 14 per cent between 2017 and 2021.
A report by RateScore.ca shows premiums have risen 12 per cent from 2021 to 2023.
It’s unclear how much saving the new rules will create. Drivers, meanwhile, continue to feel the pinch.
“We’re talking about numbers that are really plausibly going to impact somebody's bottom line, they may have to make other concessions,” Hinschberger said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Nonsense:' Doug Ford slams lawsuits filed by Ontario school boards against social media platforms
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
King Charles calls for acts of friendship in first public remarks since Kate's cancer diagnosis
King Charles III gave public remarks for Maundy Thursday, addressing the importance of acts of friendship, following his and Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses.
A dog and a bird formed an unlikely friendship. Their separation has infuriated followers
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 mm among weather alerts in effect for 7 provinces
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 millimetres, air quality advisories and other alerts have been issued for seven Canadian provinces, according to the latest forecasts.
Gangs netting up to US$3 trillion a year as Southeast Asia human trafficking becomes a global crisis, Interpol says
Human trafficking-fuelled fraud is exploding in Southeast Asia with organized crime rings raking in close to US$3 trillion in illicit revenue annually, the head of Interpol has said in comments that reveal the huge profits being earned by cartels.
Robotic police dog shot multiple times, credited with avoiding potential bloodshed
A robotic dog named Roscoe is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.