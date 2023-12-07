Ont. woman accused of defrauding doulas pleads guilty to some charges
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, sexual assault and mischief.
Kaitlyn Braun was facing more than 50 charges. In Brantford court on Thursday, she pleaded guilty to 21. Handcuffed, she spoke quietly, wearing a burgundy sweater and glasses.
Proceedings continue in court this hour.
Braun was accused of misleading numerous Ontario doulas – professionals who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period – lying to them about being pregnant or carrying a stillborn, while falsely using their services.
She was arrested on March 13 and charged with a total 32 counts of various offences including criminal harassment, fraud, and sexual assault. At the time, police said they had identified six victims but believed there were more.
In early May, police said Braun was facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who had chosen to press charges.
Doulas who told CTV News they supported Braun through what they believed at the time were pregnancies and stillbirths describe the experiences as bizarre and deeply traumatic.
“It’s much bigger than what people can even realize, the wave of trauma,” Kitchener doula Amy Perry said in March.
