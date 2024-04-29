Ont. government announces new rules for cellphones in schools
The Ontario government has announced new rules aimed at limiting cellphone and social media use in schools.
The new measures will go into effect for the 2024-2025 academic year.
Kids in kindergarten to Grade 6 will be required to keep phones on silent and out of sight for the entire school day, unless they get explicit permission from an educator.
Students in grades seven and up will see cellphone use banned during class time.
Education Minister Steven Lecce says the changes are aimed at reducing distractions in the classroom.
“When it comes to cellphones, our policy is ‘out of sight and out of mind,’ as we get students back to the basics by restoring focus, safety and common sense back in Ontario schools,” Lecce said in a news release.
As part of the policy, social media websites will be removed from all school networks and devices, the government says.
Teachers will also be asked to include comments on students’ distraction levels in class within report cards.
In an email, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board said it was still determining how to implement the policy.
“Implementing such changes across our schools will require careful planning and consideration to ensure compliance with the ministry’s direction,” the board said.
The Progressive Conservative government had asked school boards to come up with their own cellphone policies in 2019, but Lecce said the results were mixed.
More to come.
With files from The Canadian Press
