A small-town bakery is the proverbial “stop-on-the-way” for people driving from Waterloo Region to Stratford.

“We specialize in fruit pies as well as meat pies,” says Shakespeare Pies assistant manager Virginia Brubacher. “We make approximately 25 different kinds, and they’re all made from scratch.”

Bearing the name of the village it’s located in, the bakery has been making fresh pies for years.

What started as a small family business now employs a group of local Mennonite bakers who have a passion for pies.

Better still: the ingredients are all local.

“The Courtland apples (are) from Martin’s Family Fruit Farm,” says Brubacher. “We use (them) because they are really good in our apple pie.”

Wild blueberries for blueberry pie are sourced from a producer just outside of New Hamburg and the turkey for turkey pie comes from Waterloo meat wholesaler Deanco.

“We cook it up ourselves and dice it to our desired size,” explains store manager Rosalynn Zehr.

