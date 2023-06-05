One person sent to hospital after fire in Simcoe

One person has been sent to hospital with serious injuries while another three people were treated on scene for minor injuries after a house fire in Simcoe, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, police, the Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Service responded to a home engulfed in fire on Head Street South, OPP Const. Andrew Gamble said in a video posted to Twitter.

Firefighters on scene of a hosue fire in SImcoe, Ont. on Monday. (OPP)

Photos shared by OPP show a home that has been significantly damaged, with the siding melted in many areas. Smoke can be seen billowing out of the structure.

Firefighters can be seen in backyard.

The house next door also appears to have been damaged, with a large section of the home siding melted.

Another photo posted by OPP shows three firetrucks on the street, with a hose attached to a fire hydrant.

Head Street South between Chapel Street and South Drive is expected to remain closed for the next several hours while emergency crews continue to work in the area, OPP said.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed.