One person killed in Dunnville motorcycle crash
An 18-year-old man has died after a single motorcycle collision in Dunnville.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash happened on Broad Street East on Friday around 8:46 p.m.
The motorcyclist, a man from Denfield, was taken to Haldimand War Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The road was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.
