KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person killed in Dunnville motorcycle crash

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    Share

    An 18-year-old man has died after a single motorcycle collision in Dunnville.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash happened on Broad Street East on Friday around 8:46 p.m.

    The motorcyclist, a man from Denfield, was taken to Haldimand War Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    The road was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change

    Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News