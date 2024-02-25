One person dead after single vehicle collision in Haldimand County

One person has died after an early-morning crash in Haldimand County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to the single vehicle collision at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

They said a vehicle went off the road, and rolled over on Highway 3 between Cheapside Road and East Concession 7.

One person died at the crash site.

Police have not said what caused the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours as crews worked, but reopened just before 12:30 p.m.