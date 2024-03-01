KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person charged following weapons complaint at Paris school

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    A 15-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection to an incident at Paris District High School.

    On Friday shortly before 12:30 p.m., Brant County Ontario Provincial Police responded to the school.

    A hold-and-secure was put in place and multiple units from the OPP are now investigating.

    The youth's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    No injuries were reported.

