One injured after small plane crash lands near Brussels

    One person is suffering minor injuries after a small airplane crash landed on a farm field near Brussels on Saturday morning.

    The Huron Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a “downed airplane” just after 11 a.m.

    According to officials, the pilot was unable to stop before the roadway and crossed over Newry Road, coming to a rest in the field.

    Debris from an airplane that crash landed in a field in Brussels on Oct. 5, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    Police said four people were on board, one of which received minor injury.

    Newry Road between McDonald Line and Fischer Line was closed but has since re-opened.

    Police will remain on scene for the investigation.

