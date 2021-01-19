KITCHENER -- One person was taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 85 on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the Lancaster Street West Exit.

Police said the car was headed north when it crossed the southbound lane, left the road and crashed through a steel fence. They said the driver may have had a medical issue.

Wendy McGraw, who lives nearby, said she'd like to see the steel fence replaced with a stronger structure made of concrete.

She added there's a community trail on the other side of the barrier.

"There's lots of kids out here playing, riding bikes and walking dogs and I'm concerned somebody is going to get killed one day," McGraw said.

She wants the city and Ministry of Transportation to take a look at the barrier.