One dead after crash north of Guelph

A 40-year-old man from Fergus is dead and another driver was taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 6 between Fergus and Guelph, according to OPP.

Staff Sgt. Dean Korn said emergency crews were called to the collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck just south of Eighth Line around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Korn said police are looking to speak with any witnesses.

A damaged pickup truck and a crumpled SUV are pictured at the scene of a crash on Highway 6 north of Guelph on Dec. 29, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash or if charges will be laid.

Highway 6 is expected to reopen around 5:30 p.m., Korn said.

A roadblock is seen on Eighth Line, north of Guelph, after a crash on Dec. 29, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)