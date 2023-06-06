One dead after crash in Perth County

A 65-year-old North Perth resident is dead, and two others were transported to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Perth County, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., officials responded to a serious collision on Perth Road 86 near the Hamlet of Dorking.

“Initial reports indicated that a grey sedan and grey Sport Utility Vehicle (S.U.V.) had collided and all three occupants were seriously injured,” OPP said.

The 66-year-old driver of the S.U.V. was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 67-year-old passenger of the sedan was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening-injuries, OPP said.