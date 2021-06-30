KITCHENER -- Kitchener, Ont. boxer Mandy Bujold says her dream to compete in the Olympics this year is "still intact."

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Bujold said she won her battle in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. She said the court ruled that the International Olympic Committee's Boxing Task Force "must include accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualification period."

Bujold didn't have a spot at next month's Tokyo games because rankings were determined by three events in 2018 and 2019. Bujold was on maternity leave at the time.

In a written statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it "believes strongly in gender equity in sport" and is "pleased with the decision" about Bujold's appeal.

"We understand that the qualification systems have been extremely complicated and some decisions resulted in unintended consequences. We agree with the decision to grant this appeal recognizing these consequences and the need for accommodation in cases where discrimination has resulted," the statement said in part.

The games are scheduled to begin in Tokyo in July 23.