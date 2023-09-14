Officers interrupt break-in, arrest two of three suspects: Guelph police

Guelph police are still looking for one suspect after they say they interrupted a break-in while it was happening.

According to a news release, the owner of a business on Wellington Street West called police around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday to report the break-in.

Three men allegedly backed a stolen SUV into the business and loaded roughly $10,000 worth of tools and copper into the trunk.

Police say they arrested one man when they arrived, and when the second tried to run away, he was caught nearby with the help of a police dog.

Police are still looking for a third suspect whom they say is in his early 30s with a slim build, brown skin and short black hair.

The two arrested men were allegedly involved in a similar electronics store break-in earlier in the week on Woodlawn Road West.

Surveillance footage shows three men enter the store and grab armfuls of items. Police said a fourth man acted as a lookout as the suspects took around $10,000 of equipment.

The two Toronto-area men, aged 32 and 31, are each charged with two counts of breaking and entering, possessing stolen property over $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.