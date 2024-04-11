Notice of lease termination posted on door of Waterloo nightclub

The future of a Waterloo nightclub is looking dim after a notice of lease termination was posted on the door.

The notice at Erb & Culture on King Street North states the commercial tenancy has been terminated by the landlord.

“It is in breach of the lease, for basic rent, additional rents rental arrears, past due incurrences, arrears instalments, applicable taxes, plus other expenses incurred,” the notice from April 10, 2024 reads.

CTV News Kitchener tried to reach out to the nightclub’s owners, but the business’ phone line had been disconnected.

The nightclub first opened its doors back in 2019.

The location previously housed Beta Nightclub and a movie theatre.