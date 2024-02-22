KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Northbound on-ramps closed at University

    Two damaged vehicles are pictured at the scene of a crash on University Avenue East in Waterloo on Feb. 22, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Two damaged vehicles are pictured at the scene of a crash on University Avenue East in Waterloo on Feb. 22, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    The northbound on-ramps to Highway 85 are closed at University Avenue in Waterloo after a crash.

    The westbound lanes of University Avenue East over the bridge are also blocked off.

    As of 10:15 a.m., a damaged sedan and a pickup truck are visible at the scene and a police drone is surveying the area.

    There’s no word yet on if anyone was hurt or when the road might reopen.

