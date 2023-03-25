North Perth resident loses $25,000 in lottery scam

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued a warning after they say a North Perth resident lost more than $25,000 to fraud.

According to police, the victim received a call from someone who said they were an employee of "Mega Millions Winners Circle."

The victim was told they had won $4.2 million and a Mercedes car from a magazine subscription they were a part of – they just needed to pay taxes on the winnings to receive payment.

Police said the victim reported the fraud – which occurred between Oct. 24 and Feb. 17 – on March 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Fraudsters and scammers are still extremely active and are employing various techniques to steal your hard-earned money,” OPP said in a media release.