North Dumfries road remains closed due to large sinkhole

A North Dumfries road remains closed after a sinkhole damaged the asphalt earlier this week.

On Monday, the township posted to social media that a culvert underneath Morrison Road collapsed and caused the large sinkhole.

Barricades were put up on Morrison Road between Seaton Road and Sheffield Road.

The township said Monday the repairs would begin the next day.

The township posted an update on social media Saturday, saying they expected Morrison Road to reopen in a few days.