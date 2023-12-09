KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • North Dumfries road remains closed due to large sinkhole

    The township says the sinkhole is located near 2338 Morrison Road. (Township of North Dumfries/X) The township says the sinkhole is located near 2338 Morrison Road. (Township of North Dumfries/X)

    A North Dumfries road remains closed after a sinkhole damaged the asphalt earlier this week.

    On Monday, the township posted to social media that a culvert underneath Morrison Road collapsed and caused the large sinkhole.

    Barricades were put up on Morrison Road between Seaton Road and Sheffield Road.

    The township said Monday the repairs would begin the next day.

    The township posted an update on social media Saturday, saying they expected Morrison Road to reopen in a few days.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News