North Dumfries considers pausing new gravel pit applications
The Township of North Dumfries is considering putting the brakes on gravel production in the aggregate rich community.
On Monday night, councillors are set to vote on an interim control bylaw that would allow the township to put a two-year pause on new gravel pit applications.
But even if it passes, there’s little municipalities can do to slow the gravel industry down.
There are currently around 50 gravel mines in North Dumfries. The township says in 2021 alone, 5.8 million tonnes of aggregate was mined within its borders.
According to a staff report, the proposed interim bylaw would “pause to allow for serious review of the current policies and regulations, to assess the immediate concerns within our township, and to determine what measures and amendments could/should be implemented to better protect our sensitive environment and prime farmlands.”
CONCERNS ABOUT LITIGATION
Mayor Sue Foxton warns although the idea may be popular with some, the township needs a valid reason to put the bylaw in place.
“You cannot put the interim control bylaw in place just because the people want it, just so that they can have a year or two pause because that'll put us into litigation,” Foxton said.
In March of this year, the neighbouring Township of Wilmot settled with a proposed gravel pit to avoid possible legal costs. The decision proved unpopular in the community.
Foxton says she understands why people are upset, but says they need to direct that frustration toward the province.
“What bothers me is the voice hasn't been stated to the province, they come to the municipalities and if you look at the way things are set up, we’re a sounding board, but we have very little teeth"
TWO YEAR PAUSE WOULD BE ‘IMMATERIAL’ TO DEVELOPERS
Those in the aggregate industry say an interim control bylaw would be more of a minor inconvenience than a major roadblock.
“They're going to take several years going through the approval process with the Ministry of Natural Resources that a two year delay at the municipal level is really immaterial,” said Norman Cheesman, executive director of the Ontario Sand Stone and Gravel Association.
Monday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
