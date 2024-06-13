Norfolk resident defrauded of $9.1k by scammer possibly using AI technology

Police say fraudsters may now be using AI technology to mimic loved ones after a Norfolk County resident lost $9,150 after being deceived by an emergency scam.

At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a fraud at an address in Norfolk County.

Police say a victim received a phone call from someone posing as a family member claiming to be in custody following a collision and urgently needed $9,150 in bail money.

The victim was instructed to go to an address in Norfolk County to hand over the money to a person claiming to be a bail bondmen.

After the transaction, the victim contacted their family member who confirmed they had not been involved in a collision, police say.

The victim, realizing they had been scammed, contacted police.

“In Canada, bail bondsmen do not exist. Police believe the fraudster may have exploited artificial intelligence (AI) voice-changing technology to deceive the victim. Members of the public are urged to verify the identity of any caller requesting money, especially in urgent or unusual circumstances,” police said in a media release.

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report similar incidents to police immediately.

If you experience a fraudulent call, text, or email, or if you've fallen victim to fraud, report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/.