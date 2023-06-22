Norfolk County infant death not suspicious: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the death of an infant is not being considered suspicious.

On Wednesday, OPP provided the update nearly a week after saying officers, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services were involved in a death investigation in Simcoe, Ont.

According to OPP, on June 14 around 12:39 p.m., members of the OPP Norfolk County Detachment and Norfolk County Paramedic Services attended a residence after receiving a report of an unresponsive infant.

The infant was subsequently transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced deceased, OPP said.

Investigators have determined the death was not suspicious in nature.