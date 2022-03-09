No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 21 in hospital

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.

This image taken from video provided by the Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022.

Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver