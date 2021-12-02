No immediate plans for Metrolinx to electrify train lines through Guelph

GUELPH -

Plans to electrify train lines through Guelph have been put on hold.

During a town hall meeting in Guelph Wednesday night, a Metrolinx representative said the expansion to two-way all-day GO Train service along the Kitchener line will not be electrified.

In a statement, Metrolinx says the problem is sharing the tracks with freight trains. It reads in part, “the portion between Bramalea and Georgetown GO stations is a key freight rail corridor owned by CN, and the only available capacity must be shared.”

This means only diesel trains can run west of Georgetown.

It’s not the news Guelph councillor Phill Allt wanted to hear.

“Consequently, we’re also looking at a clean air issue within various neighbourhoods,” said Allt. “And these contribute to a myriad of respiratory issues for people. And let’s just face the facts, diesel pollutes. It’s not healthy stuff.”

The news is also not sitting well with some riders.

“I would like to see their emissions cut down more, if possible, because I know how many people ride it,” said Judith Miller. “It’s kind of disappointing to hear honestly.”

Allt also says he’s not convinced the expansion won’t have an impact on traffic through the city.

“The statement that was made is there are no plans at this time to cutoff fairly important arterial roads and some neighbourhood roads that link Guelph north and south,” Allt says.

Metrolinx says it will keep working with CN Rail on feasibility and design efforts, and will continue to look into electrification in the long-term for the Kitchener corridor.



