No fairy tale ending for Guelph driver missing a shoe
A Guelph man has been arrested for impaired driving after he was seen walking into a business with only one shoe.
A concerned citizen called police on Friday afternoon to report an erratic driver. Police were told the driver got out of the vehicle and walked into a local business with only one shoe on.
When officers spoke to the driver, they said they could smell alcohol on his breath. He was arrested and taken to the police station where tests confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.
His licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You must leave now': Canada secures 800 plane seats to help citizens get out of Lebanon
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has said some 45,000 Canadians could be in the country, though only about half that number have registered with the embassy in Beirut.
Dispute over cost of eradicating cockroaches in B.C. condo building settled by tribunal
A B.C. condo owner who was blamed for a cockroach infestation in her building and charged thousands of dollars for the cost of eradicating the bugs must be refunded, the civil resolution tribunal ruled.
Health Canada recalls nearly 60 more unauthorized sexual enhancement products
Health Canada issued a recall last week for various sexual enhancement products for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil.
Joly targets polarization in UN speech, urges liberals to reclaim the word 'freedom'
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization abroad while taking shots at Conservative rhetoric at home.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals for release while he awaits sex trafficking trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs is appealing a federal judge's decision to keep him in jail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.
W5 INVESTIGATES Crackdown on treacherous Darien Gap could force migrants to risk more dangerous routes
This week, Avery Haines follows migrants' harrowing journeys across the Darien Gap. Strict new rules to stem the flood of migrants through the notorious stretch of dense jungle appear to be working, but advocates fear it could backfire.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame basketball player and tireless advocate, dies at 58
Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday after a battle with brain cancer, the league announced. He was 58.
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.