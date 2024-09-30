No fairy tale ending for Guelph driver missing a shoe

A Guelph man has been arrested for impaired driving after he was seen walking into a business with only one shoe.

A concerned citizen called police on Friday afternoon to report an erratic driver. Police were told the driver got out of the vehicle and walked into a local business with only one shoe on.

When officers spoke to the driver, they said they could smell alcohol on his breath. He was arrested and taken to the police station where tests confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.