No ambulances once again Saturday night in Waterloo-Wellington

On a night where many were out for Halloween festivities, no ambulances were available to accept new calls.

Region of Waterloo paramedics reported just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday they were once again in code red.

CUPE Local 5191, which represents paramedics in the region and county, reported offload delays throughout the evening.

The region also dealt with multiple code reds throughout the week, as well as code yellows, meaning there were four or less ambulances available for calls.

CUPE has told CTV News in the past that call volume, hospital capacity, and paramedic staffing challenges are all factors contributing to ongoing code reds.

In Guelph-Wellington, OPSEU Local 231 tells CTV News there was a 37 minute wait for a cardiac arrest call as the code red was called.