KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener is opening a new splash pad at Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre on Friday.

The said the splash pad has a new spray tunnel, two o-shaped water tunnels, along with a misty mountain and arched water stream. At night, LED lights will show off the "soaring spiral design."

Splash pads are already open at Breithaupt Park, Chandler Mowat Community Centre, Victoria Park, McLennan Park, Centreville Chicopee, and Kingsdale, with physical distancing measures in place.

“As we continue to gradually reopen city facilities and amenities, it’s more important than ever that we keep ourselves and others safe by following necessary guidelines and posted signage, washing our hands and wearing a non-medical mask when required,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release. “Summer 2020 is here, let’s enjoy it but remember to stay safe.”

The spray pads are open daily from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., except during bad weather. When things get busy, visitors are limited to 15 minutes. Staff monitor the pads to make sure people are following proper public health guidelines. Children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.