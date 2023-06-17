New Rim Park bike park officially opens
Two and four wheeled enthusiasts now have a special spot to ride in Waterloo as the Rim Park bike park officially opened Saturday morning.
A brand new pump track has been paved, ideal for bicycles and scooters as well as skateboarders.
There is one track for beginners and another for more advanced riders.
It’s part of the city of waterloo's action sports strategy.
"Partly with the increasing urbanization of Waterloo and the need to build more housing, which we are committed to, we also need to make sure we are also invested in parks and greenspaces and places for people to play in our city and to exercise and have fun. So that’s part of what we are doing here today,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy Mccabe.
This is the city's first dedicated pump track, which mimics the ups and downs of a mountain biking path but without the debris.
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Talismanic captain Atiba Hutchinson set for final appearance for Canada
Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson calls an end to his distinguished playing career Sunday. He's looking to leave with a trophy.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite -- including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps -- and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks.
BCE cuts raise questions about future CTV news strategy, highlight tech pressures
The strain facing traditional TV news organizations is well-established but a swath of layoffs that cut several of CTV's best-known news personalities was a surprise to many, including national reporter Joyce Napier.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
'It's just been progressively getting worse': Owner speaks out after suspect caught on camera breaking into central London, Ont. bakery
A London, Ont. business owner is speaking out Saturday after her bakery was once again broken into — and she’s calling on the city and police to come together to address what she believes is an escalating problem.
37 young stock perish in Friday night farm fire
A family is devastated after a fire tore through a barn just southeast of London, Ont. and claimed the lives of dozens of young stock on Friday night.
Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
Family picnic lets NICU 'graduates' reunite with nurses who cared for them
A new event in Windsor-Essex is giving children who entered this world as patients of the neonatal intensive care unit the opportunity to reunite with the nurses who cared for them.
An accidental border crossing, a heartbroken mother speaks out, LaSalle student attends prom and wins gold, a reward increases to 20K, and RetroFest lawsuit: Top Windsor stories this week
A man has been sentenced after accidentally crossing the Ambassador Bridge with cocaine, the mother of a slain Windsor woman is speaking out against domestic violence, a LaSalle student juggled both prom and a provincial javelin championship, the reward for information in the death of a Windsor woman has increased, and $7-million in lawsuits have been launched after a fatal May 2022 accident at RetroFest.
Special field trip for children from at-risk communities in Windsor
Over 100 children from at risk communities in Windsor, Ont. attended a special field trip at St. Clair College on Saturday. The Enactus Entrepreneurship Day gives kids a chance to test their hand at entrepreneurship, robotics, marketing and sales.
Orillia addresses lifeguard shortages with creative measures
While communities across the country face lifeguard shortages ahead of the busy summer, the City of Orillia has devised a creative solution for its hiring process.
Police launch investigation into fatal crash in Muskoka Lakes Township
The OPP is investigating a deadly crash in Muskoka Lakes Township on Saturday.
Orillia officer assaulted during arrest, two suspects charged
Police in Orillia have charged two people after an officer was assaulted during an arrest.
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Ottawa police investigating shooting in Vanier park
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in Gil O. Julien Park, in the area of the Vanier Parkway and Donald Street, at approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday.
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance use calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water near Humber Bay Park
A man is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the water near Humber Bay Park.
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
Protesters begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
Dauphin arena turned into support centre following tragic crash
An arena in Dauphin has been turned into a support centre following a tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday.
Indigenous events in Calgary recognize kickstart Aboriginal Awareness week
Several events in Calgary were held Saturday ahead of the kickstart to Aboriginal Awareness week beginning Sunday.
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
Resiliency theme of Sunnyside's Neighbour Day festivities
Thousands of Calgarians gathered in their communities Saturday to take part in Neighbour Day.
Police seeking witnesses to Friday hit-and-run in south Edmonton
Police are asking the public for help investigating a Calgary Trail hit-and-run that sent a motorcyclist to hospital Friday.
Classic cars and luxury rides drive fundraising efforts at annual Racing for a Cure event
Dozens of dream cars made a pit stop at the River Cree Resort and Casino Saturday.
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed due to 'extensive damage' after Friday crash
Part of the Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton has been closed due to structural damage.
Environment Canada warns of snowfall on Interior highways
After a month of record-breaking heat, the B.C.'s Interior is being told to brace for a one-eighty, as snow is in the forecast.
'Vancouver Beautification Day' tackles graffiti across the city
Volunteers and community groups took to the streets of Vancouver Saturday for the city’s first "Beautification Day" in an effort to clean up vandalism in hard-hit areas.
Most workers injured in northern B.C. bus crash released from hospital
Seventeen out of the 18 people who were taken to hospital after a bus crash on a northern B.C. forest service road Friday morning have been discharged, according to a Friday night statement from TC Energy, the company behind Coastal GasLink.