    • New Hamburg duo wins $100,000

    Frances and Timothy Strassburger posed with a larger novelty cheque after winning $100,000 with Lotto 6/49. (Submitted: OLG) Frances and Timothy Strassburger posed with a larger novelty cheque after winning $100,000 with Lotto 6/49. (Submitted: OLG)
    Two people from New Hamburg are celebrating a big lottery win.

    Frances and Timothy Strassburger matched the last six of seven Encore numbers during the Aug. 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    Their winning ticket, worth $100,000, was bought at Goderich Convenience on Huron Road in Goderich.

