New federal electoral districts proposal would see changes in Waterloo region

Several boundary changes to the five current electoral districts in Waterloo region have been proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario.

The proposal comes as part of a requirement under the constitution of Canada to review electoral districts every 10 years to reflect changes and movements of Canada’s population.

The biggest proposed change would see the Cambridge electoral district absorb Hespeler Village.

The current Cambridge electoral district – which includes North Dumfries – will be severed at the city’s geographic edges to the west, east and south, and a new electoral district called Kitchener South-North Dumfries will be created.

The newly named district will replace Kitchener-South Hespeler.

Brant-Waterloo Road to the south will be the cutoff for the Kitchener South-North Dumfries district, with residents south of that road being included into with the Oxford-Brant district or the Brantford electoral district.

A minor boundary change has been proposed for the Waterloo electoral district, with Woolwich Street to Conestoga Parkway south to Bridgepoint being cut from the district. Those living in that region will instead be included in the Kitchener Centre district.

Those living south of Daimler Road and Kenzie Avenue will be included in the Kitchener South-North Dumfries district.

The Kitchener-Conestoga district proposed changes would see Trussler Road to Bleams Road moved to the Kitchener South-North Dumfries district.

The interactive map with all the current proposals can be found by visiting the redistribution website.

Changes to the electoral boundaries will not come into effect until April 1, 2024, at the earliest.