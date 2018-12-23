Featured
New addition to the Bieber family
Hailey Bieber and her new puppy. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 3:44PM EST
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey aren’t the only ones living in their new Puslinch Lake home.
The celebrity couple have a new addition – a puppy.
The Biebers posted photos on Instagram of the cute new family member.
One of the photos says: “Merry Christmas from Oscar.”
Justin and Hailey purchased the mansion on Puslinch Lake back in August.