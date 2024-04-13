Neuron e-scooters return to Waterloo Region for second season
Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.
The Neuron e-scooters returned to dozens of spots across Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge on Saturday.
This marks the second year for the e-scooters and e-bikes following their launch in April 2023.
Neuron says its riders have travelled nearly 400,000 kilometers since then.
"In 2023, there were over 143,669 trips on Waterloo's multi-use trails by people using Neuron's shared e-bikes and e-scooters, which is a significant increase in use," said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe in a news release.
The devices can be accessed and paid for via the Neuron app.
