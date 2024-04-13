KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Neuron e-scooters return to Waterloo Region for second season

    A Neuron e-scooter in downtown Kitchener on Apr. 13, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) A Neuron e-scooter in downtown Kitchener on Apr. 13, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.

    The Neuron e-scooters returned to dozens of spots across Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge on Saturday.

    This marks the second year for the e-scooters and e-bikes following their launch in April 2023.

    Neuron says its riders have travelled nearly 400,000 kilometers since then.

    "In 2023, there were over 143,669 trips on Waterloo's multi-use trails by people using Neuron's shared e-bikes and e-scooters, which is a significant increase in use," said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe in a news release.

    The devices can be accessed and paid for via the Neuron app.

