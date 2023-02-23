Neighbours shaken after shots fired in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.
Officers were called to a home in area of Elgin Street North and Bushnell Drive around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday where gunshots were reported in the backyard.
Police say this is the first shooting in Waterloo region in 2023.
Nearby residents said they heard the gunshots from their homes.
“We heard something go ‘bang bang’, and we thought it was a crash or something, like a car crash because the weather was getting bad,” said L’Shai Pearson, who lives in the area and was at home with her two kids at the time of the shooting.
Police say no injuries have been reported. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
“Officers located a vehicle that was damaged in the parking lot as well as a [door] to a residence,” Const. Brad Hickey said. “The investigation has determined that the damage was caused by bullets.”
Police in the Elgin Street North area of Cambridge on Feb. 22 (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT
Police say a male suspect wearing dark clothing was seen in the backyard of the home at the time of the shooting.
Yahya Khan lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened and said he believes he saw the suspect flee the scene.
“I saw someone running through the backyards, running toward the main road,” Khan said. “He had dark clothes on. He had a hoodie on, so his face wasn’t really visible.”
Pearson said she’s lived in the same apartment complex for 25 years and has witnessed an increase in crime firsthand.
“Years ago we could walk around and I could feel safe but know I have to make sure my doors are locked, I don’t let my kids outside,” Pearson said.
Investigators have been canvassing the area throughout Thursday morning and an increased police presence is expected in the neighbourhood as the investigation continues.
