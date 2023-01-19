Neighbours describe moments after Kitchener house explosion that sent four to hospital

Police tape surrounds a Kitchener townhouse after an overnight explosion that sent four people to hospital and displaced several others.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to a house explosion in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queen's Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say two children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while a man and woman were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The blast blew out the home's windows and doors and scattered debris across the yard. Neighbouring units also suffered significant structural damage, police say.

Crews were called to the home around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. (CTV Kitchener)

Lincoln Jeffries lives in the complex and says he heard a rumble before another family member yelled at him to grab his young son.

“[I went into] just instant dad mode,” Jeffries said. “Sprinted out the door, didn’t think about jackets – nothing.”

In the hours that followed, he says community support was critical.

“Everyone in the neighbourhood was awesome, inviting people into their homes to stay warm. There’s a family – they’re actually pretty new here – they got water, they were bringing people food, blankets. Everybody was super helpful which was really nice to see because some of us are really close, and some of us aren’t, but everyone was just helping each other as much as they could.”

Kristopher Chisholm, who lives nearby, says he heard a woman scream and rushed outside.

“I saw glass on the street, part of the screen on the other side of the street, so I instantly, I think, ‘something blew up,’” Chisholm said.

Investigators are seen inside the home on Thursday around noon. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

“It’s terrible, you don’t want to see any family go through something like that,” said Ken Szewczyk, who lives in a townhouse about 100 yards from the explosion site. “And from what we’re seeing, how many ambulances – I think it was four or five – and how the people were being put into the ambulances, it didn’t look too good.”

NEIGHBOURS RUSH TO HELP

Neighbours say in the moments that followed the explosion, the son of another nearby resident rushed in to try and help people trapped inside.

“It’s pretty traumatizing for him to go in, but he was able to pull a young person out of the building,” Szewczyk said.

“He tried to go upstairs, from what he was telling me. The smoke was so bad. You could hear another female voice screaming from upstairs to get out. He couldn’t go up, so he had to come back out.”

Szewczyk said another neighbour ran to the fire station at the end of Elm Ridge Drive to notify crews of the emergency.

Police say a man and woman were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. (CTV Kitchener)

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Waterloo regional police, Kitchener Fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.

“Kitchener utilities is on-site as well as TSSA [Technical Standards and Safety Authority] and they have assured me just now that the utility itself is safe and is not the suspected cause of the explosion,” said Kitchener Fire Chief Robert Gilmore.

Gilmore says the cost of the damage is estimated in excess of $1 million.

Emergency crews remain at the scene Thursday morning. (CTV Kitchener)

NEIGHBOURS TO RETURN HOME SOON

A Grand River Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter to people displaced by the explosion in the immediate aftermath.

The Red Cross has also confirmed it i providing food and lodging.

Kitchener Fire says everyone who was evacuated will be able to return home by Thursday night, with the exception of those living in the unit that exploded.

Wreckage from the home is seen strewn across the yard. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)