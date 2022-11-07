Neighbourhood shaken after two men shot in Kitchener

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as U.S. election season wraps

Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught U.S. midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress from Democrats even as President Joe Biden predicted his party would 'surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.'

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver