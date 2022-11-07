Neighbourhood shaken after two men shot in Kitchener

Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.

Waterloo regional police say they received a report of shots fired in the neighbourhood around 11:30 p.m.

“I had gone to bed early and I was sleeping and I just woke up to these ‘bang bang bang’ – like six of them,” said Amy Reynard who lives in the area.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police say both were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There’s no current threat to public safety and we are still trying to determine if this incident is indeed targeted,” Const. Bradley Hickey said.

Over the course of Monday, officers were seen going in and out of taped-off apartment complex on Mooregate Crescent.

The investigation also expanded to the area of AR Kaufman Public School and the back part of the schoolyard was taped off Monday morning.

Police say the incident didn’t happen on school property, but there is a pathway near the school that connects to the apartment complex.

According to Waterloo regional police, there have been 21 shootings in the region so far this year:

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board says the school was operating as usual Monday – but families in the area say the incident has left them on edge.

“You want your kids to go outside and play and have fun,” said,” Reynard said. “Now it’s really scary to let them do anything – you don’t know what will happen.”

“It's not safe to let your kids go out because you don’t know what’s going on,” another area resident, Nicole Poirier said. “My kids want to come to the park and play with their friends, but it's like it's so close to home, I don't want them to leave the backyard.”

Police have not indicated if they are looking for a suspect of suspects or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.