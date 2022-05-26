NDP Leader Andrea Horwath making campaign stops in Kitchener, Fergus

The leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is making stops in Kitchener and Fergus one week out from the provincial election.

Andrea Horwath will be at Food4Kids Waterloo Region for an open house on Wednesday around noon.

Her next appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. near Grand River Hospital.

NDP representatives say this time will be dedicated to discuss their plan to end hallway medicine in Ontario.

The official announcement of this plan was made Wednesday morning in Burlington.

Finally, Horwath will stop at the paramedic service in Fergus at 3:15 p.m. to mark Paramedic Week for Wellington-Halton Hills.