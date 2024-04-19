NDP compares proposed Wilmot land acquisition to Green Belt scandal ahead of town hall

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is in Wilmot Township today railing against a plan to turn 770-acres of farmland into an industrial site. The NDP plans to host a town hall meeting, addressing the project, at the Wilmot Recreation Complex starting at 5 p.m.

There are many unanswered questions around the proposed deal. The region says it wants to buy the land, bordered by Wilmot Centre and Bleams roads, “to create shovel-ready sites to attract economic investments and create jobs.”

Property owners say they were told if they weren’t willing to sell, their lands would be expropriated.

At a news conference this morning Stiles called that “a false choice.”

“It’s a choice that has no respect for people whose lives and livelihoods and families rely on these lands,” she told reporters.

“Doug Ford and the Conservatives have a habit of forcing unilateral decisions on people without any consultation.”

Property being considered for future “shovel-ready projects" in Wilmot.

Eva Wagler, who owns nearby cabbage farm St. Jacobs Foods, is concerned if the land acquisition goes through, it will impact their ground water and future.

“We have worked so hard to get this farm to where we are now. How do we even plan and grow our business if we do not know if our land will be taken away? If they can do this across the road they can do this here any day,” she said.

At a stop in Kitchener last week, Ford said the proposed Wilmot acquisition was part of a broader provincial strategy to get sites ready for development.

He said his government had asked municipalities to set aside land, although it hasn’t been promised to any specific companies.

“Anyone who assembles it, we’re pretty confident that companies are going to come and put a facility there,” Ford said.

Kevin Thompson with the Grand River Environmental Network speaks at a news conference hosted by the Ontario NDP on April 19, 2024 in Wilmot Township. (Zoom)

Multiple speakers at the NDP’s news conference Friday compared what’s happening in Wilmot to the Green Belt scandal.

“We were on the front lines of the Green Belt scandal, we knew then that things just didn’t add up, didn’t pass the sniff test and just didn’t make sense,” Kevin Thompson with the Grand River Environmental Network said. “And we’re seeing that same thing again here. There’s just too much secrecy, too many things happening in closed door meetings.”

More to come.