Natasha Salonen elected mayor of Wilmot, all new council

Natasha Salonen has been elected mayor of Wilmot Township.

Salonen claimed outgoing mayor Les Amstrong’s empty seat with 56 per cent of the vote, defeating Wilmot councillor Jenn Pfenning for the position.

Salonen has worked for both local MPs and MPPs. In a CTV News survey conducted before the election, she said the experience gave her “valuable understanding of policy and the inner workings of government.”

The mayor of Wilmot also represents the township at Waterloo regional council.

Wilmot Township council will also look entirely different for at least the next four years, as three former councillors all lost their races.

Stewart Cressman defeated Angie Hallman 666 votes to 482 and Kris Wilkinson beat Cheryl Gordijk 646 to 242.

Harvir Sidhu will represent Ward 3 and join fellow newcomers Lillianne Dunstall and Steven Martin in Ward 4.