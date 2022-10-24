Natasha Salonen elected mayor of Wilmot, all new council
Natasha Salonen has been elected mayor of Wilmot Township.
Salonen claimed outgoing mayor Les Amstrong’s empty seat with 56 per cent of the vote, defeating Wilmot councillor Jenn Pfenning for the position.
Salonen has worked for both local MPs and MPPs. In a CTV News survey conducted before the election, she said the experience gave her “valuable understanding of policy and the inner workings of government.”
The mayor of Wilmot also represents the township at Waterloo regional council.
Wilmot Township council will also look entirely different for at least the next four years, as three former councillors all lost their races.
Stewart Cressman defeated Angie Hallman 666 votes to 482 and Kris Wilkinson beat Cheryl Gordijk 646 to 242.
Harvir Sidhu will represent Ward 3 and join fellow newcomers Lillianne Dunstall and Steven Martin in Ward 4.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
BREAKING | Ontario to announce sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government is expected to announce sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
Canada backs nuclear power project with $970M financing
Canada will provide $970 million in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions.
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb plot
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police inspector worried 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into Jan. 6 attack
An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.
'Sit there and wait': Campbell River filmmaker captures black bear hunting salmon
A filmmaker who was attempting to record salmon spawning on Vancouver Island instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the fish.
Restaurants hope for holiday boom, but looming recession causes concern
Restaurants and bars across Canada are hoping this holiday season could finally spell recovery for the debt-laden sector. But, elevated inflation and a potential recession have them worried that their new normal won't pay the bills.
New dental benefit vulnerable to fraud without verification measures: PBO
The Liberals' proposed dental care benefit is susceptible to fraud if verification measures aren't put in place, Canada's Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux warned Tuesday as the legislation is nearing a final vote in the House of Commons.
London
-
34 years later, still Mayor of Sarnia, Ont.
On the morning after his re-election to his 11th term as Mayor of Sarnia, Ont., Mike Bradley reads over congratulatory emails from those who adore him.
-
Threats made with hammer in London robbery: LPS
Police say a London man has been arrested after a hammer was used to threaten security personnel. Around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North where they say a man entered a business and concealed various items in a cart.
-
Sudden death investigation at Munsee-Delaware First Nation
OPP and members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police are investigating a sudden death. First responders, including EMS were called to an address on Munsee-Delaware First Nation around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist and passenger suffer life-threatening injuries after crash on Riverside Drive
Windsor police say two people were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash on Riverside Drive.
-
Pedestrian dies after getting struck by vehicle in Ridgetown
A 66-year-old Morpeth woman has succumbed to her injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Ridgetown.
-
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Barrie
-
Several new mayors elected in municipalities across the region
Alex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
Parry Sound Muskoka receives financial boost for local businesses
The federal government is supporting local businesses in the Parry Sound and Muskoka regions to help create jobs and support growth.
-
Oro-Medonte councillor unseats long-time mayor Harry Hughes
Oro-Medonte will have a new mayor after Randy Greenlaw unseated incumbent Harry Hughes with a significant lead.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
Hwy. 69 collision ends in fireball, driver charged with impaired
One person has been charged after a fiery crash Tuesday on Highway 69 in Burwash Township near Estaire.
-
Chirico takes the helm in North Bay, five women elected to council
North Bay city council is heading into its next session with a new mayor and sweeping changes on council.
Ottawa
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe
Here are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police inspector worried 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into Jan. 6 attack
An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.
-
Meet the new Ottawa city council with a dozen new faces
Thirteen incumbents and 11 new councillors will join mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe at the Ottawa council table for the new four-year term.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to announce sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government is expected to announce sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Montreal
-
Man fatally shot in Laval had links to organized crime, drug trafficking: reports
An investigation is underway Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was found shot and killed in a commercial parking lot. Multiple reports say he was Vincenzo Armeni, who was known to police. His identity is yet to be officially confirmed by law enforcement, but a spokesperson for provincial police (SQ) said they've taken over the investigation because it's related to organized crime.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | October heat could break temperature records in Montreal this week
The stretch of unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue across southwestern Quebec on Wednesday, and Montreal could set a temperature record on the final day of this October heat.
-
Body of missing 64-year-old Quebec man found; young man and woman arrested
An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a 64-year-old man from La Prairie, Que. Luc Lafontaine was reported missing by his family on Monday and his body was discovered shortly afterwards by police.
Atlantic
-
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
-
School workers on Nova Scotia’s South Shore join strike for higher wages
About 130 public school staff from the South Shore Regional Centre for Education hit the picket line Tuesday morning, joining a strike by some school employees in Nova Scotia.
-
Dr. Lisa Barrett on bivalent boosters, the flu shot, and third fall with COVID-19
At this point in the pandemic, many people have returned to their previous COVID-19 behaviours. They’re no longer wearing masks, are doing more in-person shopping and attending large events, and as the temperature drops and the holiday season gets underway, many people will be spending more time indoors and around more people.
Winnipeg
-
Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating
The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race may be close, experts say
Political experts say the race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor is far from certain.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Calgary
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1
Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
CPS investigating suspicious death of suspected East Village assault victim
The Calgary Police Service is trying to determine what led to the death of an unidentified man who was found severely injured in East Village early Tuesday morning.
-
Nature Conservancy announces campaign to save landscape in southern Alberta
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced a $6.9-million campaign to save a distinctive landscape near Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dog
A woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
'It's amazing': Co-workers split $1M lottery prize
Three Edmonton men who are coworkers won $1 million in a LOTTO MAX draw earlier this month. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 114 Avenue and 127 Street in Edmonton a few hours before the draw.
-
Grain truck involved in crash near Edmonton Garrison
Emergency crews are on scene of a crash involving a car and a grain truck near Edmonton Garrison. The crash happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday on Highway 28 and Township Road 542.
Vancouver
-
Temporary deal reached with B.C. paramedics to boost staffing
B.C. has reached a temporary deal with paramedics to address staffing shortages and ease wait times, especially in rural and remote communities.
-
Heiltsuk Nation lambasts Vancouver Police Board and chief after officers don't show for ceremony
Numerous members of the Heiltsuk Nation expressed their anger and frustration directly to Vancouver Police Board members and high-ranking officers at a ceremony in the First Nation's big house in Bella Bella on Monday night.
-
Explosions, large Surrey fire under investigation
A large fire is under investigation in Surrey Tuesday morning.