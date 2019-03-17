Featured
Naloxone saves woman’s life twice on same day
In this June 14, 2017, photo, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart shows naloxone. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 2:38PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 17, 2019 2:40PM EDT
OPP say they used naloxone twice in one day to save the life of a Norfolk County woman.
Officers were initially called to a residence just before 1 a.m. Saturday in response to a 35-year-old in distress.
They say the woman had apparently overdosed on opioids.
Naloxone was administered and she was taken to a local hospital where she received treatment and later released.
Police were called back to the same residence at 8 p.m.
That’s where they found the same woman again suffering from an apparent opioid overdose.
She wasn’t breathing and had no heartbeat.
Officers again administered naloxone and took the woman to a Simcoe hospital.
“They saved this woman’s life twice within 24 hours,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.
The woman has now recovered from both incidents.