OPP say they used naloxone twice in one day to save the life of a Norfolk County woman.

Officers were initially called to a residence just before 1 a.m. Saturday in response to a 35-year-old in distress.

They say the woman had apparently overdosed on opioids.

Naloxone was administered and she was taken to a local hospital where she received treatment and later released.

Police were called back to the same residence at 8 p.m.

That’s where they found the same woman again suffering from an apparent opioid overdose.

She wasn’t breathing and had no heartbeat.

Officers again administered naloxone and took the woman to a Simcoe hospital.

“They saved this woman’s life twice within 24 hours,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.

The woman has now recovered from both incidents.