Residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood woke up to a puzzling sight on Saturday morning.

Sometime during the night a fence at the corner of Doon South and Cranbrook Street was destroyed.

A tree was also knocked down and there were tire tracks on the grass.

Police said they were not aware of any crashes reported at that address.

A garage, located less than a metre away from the fence, appeared undamaged.

Neighbours said they were unaware anything had happened during the night.

CTV was unable to contact the homeowner.