Mystery surrounds destruction of fence
A fence damaged overnight on Doon South Dr. in Kitchener. (Dec. 22, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 2:19PM EST
Residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood woke up to a puzzling sight on Saturday morning.
Sometime during the night a fence at the corner of Doon South and Cranbrook Street was destroyed.
A tree was also knocked down and there were tire tracks on the grass.
Police said they were not aware of any crashes reported at that address.
A garage, located less than a metre away from the fence, appeared undamaged.
Neighbours said they were unaware anything had happened during the night.
CTV was unable to contact the homeowner.