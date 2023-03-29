‘My face was white with shock’: Cambridge father wins $1 million from Lotto 6/49

Frederick Matthews, a 56-year-old Cambridge father, has won $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. (Frederick Matthews/OLG) Frederick Matthews, a 56-year-old Cambridge father, has won $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. (Frederick Matthews/OLG)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver