Featured
Murder trial begins for man accused in hotel shooting
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 12:29PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 12:39PM EDT
A trial began Monday for the man charged with the murder of a Guelph hotel manager.
Aly Sunderani, 35, was fatally shot at the Comfort Inn Hotel on Silvercreek Parkway on March 1, 2016.
Nearly a year later, in February 2017, Raja Dosanjh was arrested during a traffic stop in Burnaby, B.C.
Guelph Police said at the time that the shooting was a “planned attack directed at Mr. Sunderani.”
When Dosanjh made his first court appearance in Guelph there was a huge police presence as tactical units surrounded the provincial courthouse.
CTV was told that it was “for security reasons.”
Dosanjh, who is now 26-years-old, has plead not guilty to first-degree murder.
Jury selection began on Monday with a pool of 800 potential candidates.