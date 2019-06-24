

CTV Kitchener





A trial began Monday for the man charged with the murder of a Guelph hotel manager.

Aly Sunderani, 35, was fatally shot at the Comfort Inn Hotel on Silvercreek Parkway on March 1, 2016.

Nearly a year later, in February 2017, Raja Dosanjh was arrested during a traffic stop in Burnaby, B.C.

Guelph Police said at the time that the shooting was a “planned attack directed at Mr. Sunderani.”

When Dosanjh made his first court appearance in Guelph there was a huge police presence as tactical units surrounded the provincial courthouse.

CTV was told that it was “for security reasons.”

Dosanjh, who is now 26-years-old, has plead not guilty to first-degree murder.

Jury selection began on Monday with a pool of 800 potential candidates.