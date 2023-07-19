Multiple vehicles stolen in Guelph this week

Guelph police are sounding the alarm following a rash of vehicle thefts in the past week from residential driveways and a dealership.

In a news release, Guelph police said five stolen vehicles have been reported stolen in the Royal City this week. However, police are not able to determine if the thefts are related.

Police said the latest’s known theft occurred just before 8 a.m. Tuesday when a resident of Harvard Road reported her silver 2021 Lexus RX350 had been stolen from her driveway overnight.

“The caller found broken glass on the driveway, suggesting one of the vehicle’s windows was possibly broken,” police said

Police said minutes later, a resident near Victoria Road South and MacAlister Boulevard reported her red 2021 Toyota Highlander was stolen from her driveway overnight.

It is believed a taillight was broken to access the vehicle’s wiring, police said.

Also on Tuesday, a dealership on Woodlawn Road reported a white 2014 Acura RDX was stolen sometime in the last few days.

According to police, earlier in the week, two Toyota Highlanders were reported stolen from the Clairfields East neighbourhood in the south end.