    • Multiple road signs damaged in Brant County

    A stop sign in this undated file image. A stop sign in this undated file image.
    Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to find out who is behind a recent string of vandalism targeting road signs in Brant County.

    Around 12:57 p.m. on Monday, OPP officers investigated several reports of mischief involving signs in the Cockshutt Road, Newport Road and County Road 18 areas.

    Police said someone used spray paint to deface the signs sometime early Monday morning.

    Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to check the footage to see if they captured anything suspicious.

