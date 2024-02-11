KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Multi-vehicle collision closes intersection in Kitchener

    A blue Kia SUV flipped onto it's side in the roundabout at Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News Kitchener) A blue Kia SUV flipped onto it's side in the roundabout at Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News Kitchener)
    Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener.

    A Kia SUV can be seen flipped onto it's side in a roundabout at around 11:40 a.m.

    Police say there are no reports of anyone transported to hospital.

    The intersection has been re-opened to the public.

