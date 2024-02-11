Multi-vehicle collision closes intersection in Kitchener
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener.
A Kia SUV can be seen flipped onto it's side in a roundabout at around 11:40 a.m.
Police say there are no reports of anyone transported to hospital.
The intersection has been re-opened to the public.
