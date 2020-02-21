KITCHENER -- Kitchener’s Apollo Cinema is joining forces with independent theatres across Canada taking on Cineplex for its monopoly of the movie market.

The single-screen venue, located on Ontario Street North, aired its grievances with the industry in a Facebook post, writing that it often takes months to screen new releases, if the theatre is able to get access at all.

“As a community driven independent cinema, we want to offer you, our incredible patrons, the films that you’ve been asking for within a reasonable time of release,” read the post by Apollo Cinema.

The cinema points to a petition by Vancouver's Rio Theatre that claims Cineplex is shutting independent theatres out of the market for top films like Oscar winners Parasite and Little Women.

“We have written a petition to demand that Cineplex stop their bullying tactics by dictating the market and blocking independent theatres from booking films with distributors,” the petition reads.

Rio claims that if a distributor tries to book a film with an indie theatre that’s nearby a Cineplex location, the entertainment giant will threaten to pull their own screenings of that film in the area, spooking distributors into shutting out smaller theatres.

The cinema is asking that the Canadian Competition Bureau step in to enforce the Competition Act that could prevent this type of behaviour.

Cineplex was acquired by British theatre chain Cineworld last December, one of the largest movie companies on the globe.

The change.org petition has received over 11,000 signatures since it was launched.