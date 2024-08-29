Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Kitchener crash

KITCHENER
    A motorcyclist from Kitchener was taken to an out-of-region hospital after a serious crash.

    Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to the collision involving a Honda motorcycle and a Dodge pickup truck on Lackner Boulevard near Victoria Street North on Wednesday around 4:20 p.m.

    They said the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, had serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

    Part of Lackner Boulevard was closed for several hours for the investigation.

    Police said charges are expected.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

