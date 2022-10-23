Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cambridge collision

Police shut down a section of a major Cambridge road Saturday evening after a crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North around 6:45 p.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and a Volkswagen motor vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old Kitchener man, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen was not injured.

Police said the investigation into the crash in ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them.

Hespeler Road was closed for several hours between Dunbar Road and Bishop Street North. At 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, police tweeted that it had reopened.

A damaged Volkswagen car appears at the seen of a crash on Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Oct. 22, 2022. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)