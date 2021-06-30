KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist was taken to an out of town hospital in serious condition following a collision on Block Line Road in Kitchener.

Block Line Road was closed in both direction from Courtland Ave. East to Fallowfield Drive shortly after 4 p.m. after the “serious collision” that police say involved a motorcycle and a motor vehicle.

Police are flying a remote piloted vehicle in the area, near Lewis Lennox Way, to assist with the investigation.

Traffic is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.